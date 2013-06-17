Director of U.S. immigration agency resigns

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director John Morton (R) answers questions from the media next to U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum Senior Advisor on Archives Henry Mayer during a news conference to announce the recovery of the diary of Nazi leader Alfred Rosenberg in Wilmington, Delaware, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency said on Monday he will step down at the end of July to go to the private sector after heading the agency for four years.

“I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished together during that time and look with awe on the incredible progress ICE has made as an agency,” ICE Director John Morton said in making the announcement in an internal message to employees that was made available to Reuters.

“ICE has truly come of age and become an innovative, leading force in federal law enforcement.”

Morton has served as director of ICE, which is part of the Department of Homeland Security, since May 2009.

The agency’s tasks include handling deportation cases of illegal immigrants.