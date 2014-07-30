FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Congress jockeys over troubled border-funding bill
Sections
Featured
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
July 30, 2014 / 4:18 PM / 3 years ago

Congress jockeys over troubled border-funding bill

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Maria, 18, who is an undocumented migrant from Central America, looks out of a window in Los Angeles, California, July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Legislation to pay for handling a flood of Central American migrant children hung by a thread in the Congress on Wednesday amid deep divisions over President Barack Obama’s emergency funding request, even as the Senate agreed to bring up a Democratic measure.

The Democrat-controlled Senate voted 63-33 to consider the bill. The legislation would provide $2.7 billion in emergency funds to secure borders further and to feed and house temporarily some of the 57,000 unaccompanied minors who have arrived in the U.S. Southwest illegally since October.

Obama had requested $3.7 billion.

Republicans complain that the Senate legislation will do nothing to fix the immigration problem in the long term. They want to change a 2008 anti-human trafficking law so that illegal immigrants from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala can be deported quickly, discouraging more children from making the dangerous journey to the United States.

Democrats have argued that such a change must be more carefully weighed, with hearings and possibly separate legislation.

As a result, the emergency funding bill is likely to get bogged down in the Senate and fail to be approved before a five-week summer recess starts this week.

The Republican-dominated House of Representatives on Thursday is expected to try to pass a much more scaled-down version of Obama’s funding request with a $659 million bill. It contains the controversial change in the 2008 anti-trafficking law.

If the Republican bill passes the House, the Senate is not expected to take it up.

Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.