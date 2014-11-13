FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Top Senate Democrat urged Obama to delay U.S. immigration move
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
November 13, 2014 / 7:14 PM / 3 years ago

Top Senate Democrat urged Obama to delay U.S. immigration move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) addresses reporters after a leadership election for the 114th Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said on Thursday that he had urged President Barack Obama not to make his expected announcement on immigration policy before Congress approves legislation to keep the government operating beyond Dec. 11.

“The president has said he’s going to do the executive action. The question is when. It’s up to him,” Reid, a Democrat, said outside the Senate. “But I’d like to get the finances of this country out of the way before he does it,” he said, adding that he had told the president this.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.