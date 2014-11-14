Top Senate Democrat urged Obama to delay U.S. immigration move

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said on Thursday that he had urged President Barack Obama not to make his expected announcement on immigration policy before Congress approves legislation to keep the government operating beyond Dec. 11.

“The president has said he’s going to do the executive action. The question is when. It’s up to him,” Reid, a Democrat, said outside the Senate. “But I’d like to get the finances of this country out of the way before he does it,” he said, adding that he had told the president this.