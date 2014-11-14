FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top Senate Democrat urged Obama to delay U.S. immigration move
November 14, 2014 / 12:44 AM / 3 years ago

Top Senate Democrat urged Obama to delay U.S. immigration move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said on Thursday that he had urged President Barack Obama not to make his expected announcement on immigration policy before Congress approves legislation to keep the government operating beyond Dec. 11.

“The president has said he’s going to do the executive action. The question is when. It’s up to him,” Reid, a Democrat, said outside the Senate. “But I’d like to get the finances of this country out of the way before he does it,” he said, adding that he had told the president this.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Doina Chiacu

