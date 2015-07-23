FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. House votes to ban funding for 'sanctuary' cities for immigrants
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
July 23, 2015 / 8:32 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. House votes to ban funding for 'sanctuary' cities for immigrants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Thursday to approve a bill that would bar federal funding from going to so-called sanctuary cities that shelter undocumented immigrants from federal authorities.

The bill was supported largely by Republicans in response to the murder of a San Francisco woman allegedly at the hands of an undocumented immigrant and convicted felon on July 1.

The House approved the bill by a 241 to 179 vote, largely on party lines.

Reporting By Julia Edwards; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.