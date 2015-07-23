U.S. House votes to ban funding for 'sanctuary' cities for immigrants

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Thursday to approve a bill that would bar federal funding from going to so-called sanctuary cities that shelter undocumented immigrants from federal authorities.

The bill was supported largely by Republicans in response to the murder of a San Francisco woman allegedly at the hands of an undocumented immigrant and convicted felon on July 1.

The House approved the bill by a 241 to 179 vote, largely on party lines.