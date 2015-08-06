Senate leader: Immigration reform 'impossible' under Obama

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) addresses reporters after the weekly Senate Republican caucus luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday said it was unlikely comprehensive immigration reform could move through the current Congress, saying U.S. President Barack Obama’s executive actions thwarted any bipartisan overhaul.

McConnell said that Obama’s immigration changes made it “impossible” for this Congress to act but that lawmakers could act in the next Congress under a different president.