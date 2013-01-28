FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Senate Democrat Reid backs immigration reform outline: aide
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
January 28, 2013 / 1:05 PM / 5 years ago

Senate Democrat Reid backs immigration reform outline: aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat, threw his weight behind an immigration reform effort being unveiled on Monday by a bipartisan group of senators.

Reid is “fully supportive of the group’s efforts,” said an aide.

The bipartisan group of senators has drafted an outline of an effort to reform U.S. immigration laws this year in a way that could eventually provide a path to citizenship for the 11 million foreigners living in the United States illegally.

The group still has a significant amount of work to do before putting the outline into legislation.

Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.