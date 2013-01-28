Senate Democrat Reid backs immigration reform outline: aide

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat, threw his weight behind an immigration reform effort being unveiled on Monday by a bipartisan group of senators.

Reid is “fully supportive of the group’s efforts,” said an aide.

The bipartisan group of senators has drafted an outline of an effort to reform U.S. immigration laws this year in a way that could eventually provide a path to citizenship for the 11 million foreigners living in the United States illegally.

The group still has a significant amount of work to do before putting the outline into legislation.