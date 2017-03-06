FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Corker, critic of first Trump travel ban order, positive on new one
#World News
March 6, 2017 / 8:06 PM / 5 months ago

Corker, critic of first Trump travel ban order, positive on new one

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker speaks during the committee's confirmation hearing on Rex Tillerson's nomination to become U.S. Secretary of State on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. January 11, 2017.Kevin Lamarque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee's Republican chairman said on Monday he was "very encouraged" by the approach President Donald Trump's administration took to its new immigration executive order, and pleased that Iraq was removed from the list of countries subject to visa restrictions.

"We all share a desire to protect the American people, and reviewing our nation's screening and vetting procedures is an appropriate step," Senator Bob Corker said in a statement. Corker had said the first order was "poorly implemented" and called for immediate revisions.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

