Timeline: Chronology of Arizona immigration law battle

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court upheld a key part of Arizona’s crackdown on illegal immigrants on Monday, but also ruled that three other challenged provisions went too far in intruding on federal law.

Here is a list of key events in the legal battle over the law.

* April 23, 2010: Arizona Republican Governor Jan Brewer signs into law the “Support our Law Enforcement and Safe Neighborhoods Act,” known as S.B. 1070. Brewer says it will help keep Arizona safe from drug cartels and other threats. The law makes “attrition through enforcement” the public policy of all state and local government agencies. That refers to a strategy that aggressive immigration enforcement makes life so difficult that illegal immigrants choose to leave Arizona.

* July 6, 2010: The Obama administration sues to block the Arizona law. It argues that the U.S. Constitution gives the federal government sole authority over immigration and that immigration enforcement is the responsibility of the federal government, not each state.

* July 28, 2010: A federal judge in Arizona rules for the Obama administration and blocks the law’s four key provisions just hours before they are to take effect.

* April 11, 2011: A U.S. appeals court upholds the judge’s decision. One of three judges on the panel writes that the Arizona law amounts to “a singular entry into the foreign policy of the United States by a single state” and that it has the “potential to lead to 50 different state immigration schemes piling on top of the federal scheme.”

* August 10, 2011: Arizona files its appeal with the Supreme Court, arguing that the state is simply seeking to cooperate with federal immigration efforts and that the law does not conflict with federal policy or law. Attorney Paul Clement calls the federal immigration system broken, adding it leaves Arizona to bear a disproportionate share of a national problem.

* April 25, 2012: Conservative justices who hold a majority on the Supreme Court appear to endorse Arizona’s immigration crackdown during 80 minutes of oral arguments over the fate of the law. The justices suggest by their questions and comments that states have significant latitude to adopt laws that discourage illegal immigrants from moving to and staying in the country.

* June 25, 2012: The Supreme Court upholds a key part of Arizona’s crackdown on illegal immigrants, rejecting the Obama administration’s stance that only the U.S. government should enforce immigration laws in the United States. The court unanimously upholds the state law’s most controversial aspect, requiring police officers to check the immigration status of people they stop. But the justices also rule that the three other challenged provisions went too far in intruding on federal law.