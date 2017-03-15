U.S. judge to issue ruling on halting Trump's travel ban before Thursday

Hawaii Attorney General Douglas Chin (L) arrives at the U.S. District Court Ninth Circuit to present his arguments after filing an amended lawsuit against President Donald Trump's new travel ban in Honolulu, Hawaii, March 15, 2017.

HONOLULU (Reuters) - U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson said at a court hearing in Hawaii on Wednesday that he will issue a written ruling about whether to halt President Donald Trump's revised travel ban before it is set to take effect at 12:01 a.m. EDT (0401 GMT) on Thursday.

The State of Hawaii challenged the ban, which was signed on March 6 and revamped an earlier, more sweeping order, arguing it discriminates against Muslims and violates the U.S. Constitution. The first ban was halted by a federal court in Seattle.

The new executive order would temporarily bar the entry of refugees and travelers from six Muslim-majority countries.