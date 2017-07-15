FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
24 minutes ago
U.S. top court gives Hawaii until Tuesday to answer Trump travel ban motion
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#SteelTariffs
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Muguruza blows away Venus to take first Wimbledon crown
Sports
Muguruza blows away Venus to take first Wimbledon crown
Elon Musk’s Down-Under energy storage wager
breakingviews
Elon Musk’s Down-Under energy storage wager
Amazon monopoly game will take forever to play out
Breakingviews
Amazon monopoly game will take forever to play out
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
July 15, 2017 / 6:56 PM / 24 minutes ago

U.S. top court gives Hawaii until Tuesday to answer Trump travel ban motion

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump in Hamburg, Germany July 8, 2017.Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court has asked the State of Hawaii to respond by Tuesday at noon to President Donald Trump's motion to block a judge's ruling that prevented his travel ban from being applied to grandparents of U.S. citizens and refugees already being processed by resettlement agencies, a lawyer representing Hawaii said on Twitter.

In a court filing on Friday, the administration asked the justices to overturn Thursday's decision by a U.S. district judge in Hawaii, which limited the scope of the administration's temporary ban on refugees and travelers from six Muslim-majority countries.

Reporting by Julia Edwards Ainsley; editing by Grant McCool

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.