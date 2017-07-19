FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 minutes ago
U.S. Supreme Court partly rejects Trump in latest travel ban fight
#Trump
#PhilipMorris
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Hopes and expectations of a fake girlfriend
the wider image
Hopes and expectations of a fake girlfriend
Report details public executions for petty theft
North Korea
Report details public executions for petty theft
#Energy and Environment
Reuters Focus
#Energy and Environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
July 19, 2017 / 5:15 PM / 10 minutes ago

U.S. Supreme Court partly rejects Trump in latest travel ban fight

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: People wait at the arrival hall at Terminal 4 of JFK airport in New York City, U.S., June 29, 2017.Joe Penney

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined for now to block a judge's ruling that prevented President Donald Trump's travel ban from being applied to grandparents of U.S. citizens.

But in a partial win for Trump, the court put on hold part of the judge's ruling that would have allowed more people to enter the United States under a separate ban on refugees.

The brief order said its decision is temporary while the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals considers a separate appeal on the same issue.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.