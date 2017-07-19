U.S. Supreme Court partly rejects Trump in latest travel ban fight

FILE PHOTO: People wait at the arrival hall at Terminal 4 of JFK airport in New York City, U.S., June 29, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined for now to block a judge's ruling that prevented President Donald Trump's travel ban from being applied to grandparents of U.S. citizens.

But in a partial win for Trump, the court put on hold part of the judge's ruling that would have allowed more people to enter the United States under a separate ban on refugees.

The brief order said its decision is temporary while the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals considers a separate appeal on the same issue.