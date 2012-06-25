FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Concerned about Arizona law after court ruling: Obama
June 25, 2012 / 4:49 PM / 5 years ago

Concerned about Arizona law after court ruling: Obama

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Monday he was pleased the Supreme Court struck down key parts of Arizona’s immigration law but was concerned about the standing provision allowing police to stop people they suspect are illegal immigrants.

“I remain concerned about the practical impact of the remaining provision of the Arizona law that requires local law enforcement officials to check the immigration status of anyone they even suspect to be here illegally,” Obama said in a statement released by the White House.

“No American should ever live under a cloud of suspicion just because of what they look like. Going forward, we must ensure that Arizona law enforcement officials do not enforce this law in a manner that undermines the civil rights of Americans, as the Court’s decision recognizes.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler

