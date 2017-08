U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Hermitage, the historic home of 19th-century U.S. President Andrew Jackson, on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of Jackson's birth, in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S. March 15, 2017.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said a decision by a U.S. federal judge in Hawaii to issue an emergency halt on Wednesday to his revised travel ban was an example of "unprecedented judicial overreach."

"This is in the opinion of many an unprecedented judicial overreach," Trump told a rally in Nashville, Tenn.