Politics won't drive U.S. deportation review, security chief says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson, charged by President Barack Obama with reviewing U.S. policies on deportation, said on Tuesday he would not let political considerations constrain him from making improvements to the system.

Johnson’s department is considering changes to policies that determine how illegal immigrants are selected for removal from the United States.

Obama has been pushing to revise U.S. immigration laws and create a pathway to citizenship for some 11 million undocumented residents.

But the bill that passed the Democratic-controlled Senate has languished in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, although administration officials say they still hold out hope for action within the next few months.

Announcing sweeping executive actions could cause a backlash among Republican supporters of immigration reform legislation, possibly complicating the effort to pass a bill. But Johnson told a Reuters Cybersecurity Summit that would not prevent him from making recommendations he deems appropriate.

“I can’t be allowed to be put in a strait jacket to do what I think is right simply because somebody says if you do even a little thing it’s going to affect the balance on the Hill,” Johnson said.

“If I think that there is a good idea to improve the system, to improve how we enforce and administer our immigration laws within the confines of the law, then I think I should ... do that.”

He declined to identify a timeline for completing the review.

Immigrant advocates who have met with Johnson said they expected it to pinpoint certain categories of immigrants who should be considered low priorities for deportation enforcement, a concept known as prosecutorial discretion.

Advocates say a policy of using prosecutorial discretion would not go far enough, while conservatives argue it amounts to amnesty for lawbreakers. But Johnson defended the practice.

“The notion of prosecutorial discretion should not be controversial, nor should it be mistaken for any type of amnesty, which some people like to call it. It’s not amnesty, it’s simply focusing your resources,” he said.

Advocates cite what they say were ineffective prosecutorial discretion guidelines issued in 2011 by then-Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement John Morton. The document, known as the “Morton Memo,” has not been adhered to closely enough by immigration law enforcement officials to lower the rate of deportation, advocates say.

“Words on a piece of paper are meaningless if the agents on the ground are ignoring them,” said Frank Sharry, director of America’s Voice, an advocacy group for immigration reform.

SMALL WINDOW OF OPPORTUNITY

Some advocates believe the administration may take small steps toward changing the policy in the near term, followed by larger action should Congress fail to pass legislation before November’s congressional elections or the end of the year.

Johnson said his announcement would not be the final word on reviewing policy and there would “always be room for research and continued improvement.”

He said he was optimistic the House would pass legislation. Obama said earlier on Tuesday there was a small window of opportunity for the legislative process to succeed before Washington’s attention turned completely to the November elections.

“The closer we get to the midterm elections, the harder it is to get things done around here,” Obama told law enforcement leaders. “We’ve got maybe a window ... of two, three months to get the ball rolling in the House of Representatives.”

Obama said he was willing to compromise on aspects of the bill but that a pathway to citizenship would be essential.

“We’re not hell-bent on making sure that every letter of what’s in the Senate bill is exactly what ultimately lands on my desk for signature,” he said.