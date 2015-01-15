FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Homeland Security chief calls for full funding, no 'political volleyball'
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
January 15, 2015 / 6:30 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Homeland Security chief calls for full funding, no 'political volleyball'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama talks next to Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson (L) at the National Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Center in Arlington, Virginia, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. homeland security secretary called for full funding for his department on Thursday, citing the need for increased vigilance after the Paris attacks a day after Republican lawmakers tagged conditions onto the funding of his agency.

“In these times, the budget of the Department of Homeland Security cannot become a political volleyball,” DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson said in a statement. “I respectfully urge Congress to pass an appropriations bill for DHS as soon as possible, free of politically charged amendments to defund our executive actions.” 

The House of Representatives voted to block President Barack Obama’s executive immigration initiatives on Wednesday as they passed a Department of Homeland Security spending bill.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.