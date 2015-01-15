U.S. Homeland Security chief calls for full funding, no 'political volleyball'

U.S. President Barack Obama talks next to Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson (L) at the National Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Center in Arlington, Virginia, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. homeland security secretary called for full funding for his department on Thursday, citing the need for increased vigilance after the Paris attacks a day after Republican lawmakers tagged conditions onto the funding of his agency.

“In these times, the budget of the Department of Homeland Security cannot become a political volleyball,” DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson said in a statement. “I respectfully urge Congress to pass an appropriations bill for DHS as soon as possible, free of politically charged amendments to defund our executive actions.”

The House of Representatives voted to block President Barack Obama’s executive immigration initiatives on Wednesday as they passed a Department of Homeland Security spending bill.