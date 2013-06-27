FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate falls short of 70-vote goal on immigration bill
June 27, 2013 / 8:39 PM / 4 years ago

Senate falls short of 70-vote goal on immigration bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate’s vote passing a broad immigration reform bill fell two votes short of what some of its main backers had said was necessary to pressure the House of Representatives to act.

The Senate voted 68-32 for the bill, giving more than two-thirds support in the 100-member chamber. Earlier, backers said they were pushing to get 70 votes to help sway the more conservative House to consider it.

Republican Senator Charles Grassley of Iowa called the failure to hit 70 votes a strategic setback for proponents. Yet backers insisted that they were happy with 68-32 tally, saying it demonstrated broad bipartisan support, and eight more than the 60 that is traditionally needed to clear procedural roadblocks.

Reporting By Thomas Ferraro and Richard Cowan; Editing by Sandra Maler

