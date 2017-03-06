FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Key Republican senator backs new Trump travel ban order
March 6, 2017 / 6:33 PM / 5 months ago

Key Republican senator backs new Trump travel ban order

U.S Senator Lindsey Graham attends the 53rd Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 19, 2017.Michaela Rehle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham praised President Donald Trump's new travel ban on Monday and said he expected it would survive scrutiny by the courts.

"I believe the new order will withstand legal challenges as it's drafted in a fashion as to not be a religious ban, but a ban on individuals coming from compromised governments and failed states. This Executive Order will help achieve President Trump’s goal of making us safer," Graham, who has criticized some of Trump's policies, said in a statement.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chris Reese

