Key Republican senator backs new Trump travel ban order

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham praised President Donald Trump's new travel ban on Monday and said he expected it would survive scrutiny by the courts.

"I believe the new order will withstand legal challenges as it's drafted in a fashion as to not be a religious ban, but a ban on individuals coming from compromised governments and failed states. This Executive Order will help achieve President Trump’s goal of making us safer," Graham, who has criticized some of Trump's policies, said in a statement.