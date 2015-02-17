FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama administration to comply with immigration injunction
February 17, 2015 / 6:47 PM / 3 years ago

Obama administration to comply with immigration injunction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration on Tuesday said it will comply with a injunction temporarily blocking its plan to shield millions of people who are in the United States illegally, suspending applications for deferred action while the legal process plays out.

In a statement, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it would not take requests for deferred action for people whose children are U.S. citizens or legal permanent residents. It also said it will not accept requests for deferred action for people brought illegally to the United States as children under an expansion that had been planned to start on Wednesday.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott

