U.S. House 'Gang of Eight' reaches tentative immigration deal

The U.S. Senate's "Gang on Eight" are pictured during a news briefing on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives “Gang of Eight” capped four years of on-again, off-again talks by reaching a tentative bipartisan agreement on Wednesday on a comprehensive deal to overhaul U.S. immigration laws.

Democratic and Republican members of the group emerged from an evening meeting, saying that they had found “a way forward,” but that no details would be released until they have had time to put their agreement in legislative language and go over it, line by line.

Republican Representative Raul Labrador was the only member of the group not to go along with the accord. He told reporters that he had concerns with its healthcare provisions.