No consensus at House Republican meeting on path to citizenship
July 10, 2013 / 9:44 PM / in 4 years

No consensus at House Republican meeting on path to citizenship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - No consensus was reached on a possible pathway to U.S. citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants at a meeting on Wednesday of Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives, lawmakers said.

“We have a disagreement inside here,” said Republican Representative Steve King, estimating that members were split “50-50” on any legalization for the undocumented immigrants, a key issue in any comprehensive immigration reform.

Reporting by Richard Cowan and Thomas Ferraro; Editing by David Brunnstrom

