U.S. House Republican leaders cancel vote on border funding bill
July 31, 2014 / 6:30 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. House Republican leaders cancel vote on border funding bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Republican leaders on Thursday canceled a vote on a $659 million border security funding bill amid divisions within the party and lack of support from Democrats.

The decision throws into disarray congressional efforts to deal with a crisis over tens of thousands of Central American migrant children crossing the U.S.-Mexican border.

“There are numerous steps the president can and should be taking right now, without the need for congressional action, to secure our borders and ensure these children are returned swiftly and safely to their countries,” House Speaker John Boehner and other Republican leaders said in a statement.

“We will continue to work on solutions to the border crisis and other challenges facing our country,” they added.

Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler

