5 months ago
Baghdad relieved by Trump's exclusion of Iraq from travel ban
#World News
March 6, 2017 / 11:57 AM / 5 months ago

Baghdad relieved by Trump's exclusion of Iraq from travel ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq expressed "deep relief" at U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to remove Iraq from a list of countries targeted in a U.S. travel ban, the Iraqi foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"The decision is an important step in the right direction, it consolidates the strategic alliance between Baghdad and Washington in many fields, and at their forefront war on terrorism," the statement said.

Trump is expected to sign a new executive order on Monday banning travel to the United States by citizens of six Muslim-majority nations after his controversial first attempt was blocked in the courts, a White House source said.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Catherine Evans

