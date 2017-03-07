FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
U.S. says Iraq removed from travel ban partly for fight against Islamic State
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 7, 2017 / 8:31 PM / 5 months ago

U.S. says Iraq removed from travel ban partly for fight against Islamic State

Demonstrators rally against the Trump administration's new ban against travelers from six Muslim-majority nations, outside of the White House.Jonathan Ernst

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Iraq was dropped from President Donald Trump's revised travel ban because of both the steps it is taking to better vet potential travelers and its cooperation in the fight to destroy Islamic State, the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday.

"I think both," State Department spokesman Mark Toner said when asked at a daily news briefing which of those two factors played a role in Iraq's removal from the list in President Donald Trump's executive order issued this week.

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Writing by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Chris Reese

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.