FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
24 minutes ago
U.S. judge halts deportation of more than 1,400 Iraqi nationals
Israel
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: Fintech faithful put payments on a pedestal
Future of Money
Breakingviews: Fintech faithful put payments on a pedestal
Alphabet beats estimates, tries to move past EU fine
Earnings
Alphabet beats estimates, tries to move past EU fine
EPA chief spent almost half of spring in Oklahoma
Energy and Environment
EPA chief spent almost half of spring in Oklahoma
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
July 25, 2017 / 2:01 AM / 24 minutes ago

U.S. judge halts deportation of more than 1,400 Iraqi nationals

Steve and Friess

2 Min Read

Family members of detainees line up to enter the federal court just before a hearing to consider a class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of Iraqi nationals facing deportation, in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., June 21, 2017.Rebecca Cook

DETROIT (Reuters) - A federal judge in Michigan on Monday halted the deportation of more than 1,400 Iraqi nationals detained during immigration sweeps across the United States last month, the latest legal victory for the detainees in a closely watched case.

U.S. District Judge Mark Goldsmith granted a preliminary injunction requested by lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union, who argued the immigrants would face persecution in Iraq because they are considered ethnic and religious minorities there.

Goldsmith said the injunction provides detainees time to challenge their removal in federal courts. He said many of them faced "a feverish search for legal assistance" after their deportation orders were unexpectedly resurrected by the U.S. government after several years.

Goldsmith said the extra time assures "that those who might be subjected to grave harm and possible death are not cast out of this country before having their day in court," Goldsmith wrote in his 34-page opinion and order.

Reporting by Steve Friess in Detroit; Editing by Eric M. Johnson and Bill Trott

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.