Homeland Security chief: Cannot fund dept with short-term bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson told a House of Representatives committee on Tuesday that he could not run his department with only a short-term spending bill.

Johnson told the Homeland Security Committee he needed a long-term bill to hire new Secret Service agents before the next presidential election and fund a new facility for detained immigrants.

Johnson spoke as House Speaker John Boehner told House Republicans in a closed meeting that he planned to pass a short-term bill for the Department of Homeland Security so his party could attempt to block the president’s immigration policy when it gains control of both chambers of Congress in January.