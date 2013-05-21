Senator pulls same-sex proposal for immigration bill

Committee Chairman Senator Patrick Leahy (D-VT) (R) and ranking member Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL) (L) preside over the second day of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Elena Kagan's confirmation hearings in front of the Senate Judiciary Commitee on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 29, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An influential Democratic senator on Tuesday withdrew a proposal to allow U.S. citizens to petition for their same-sex spouses to immigrate to the United States, in an effort to maintain support for a broad immigration bill.

Republican senators have vowed to vote against the immigration bill if the same-sex proposal is added to the legislation.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy was forced to withdraw the proposal after Democrats and Republicans on the panel said it would kill the bill.