Obama tells Central America leaders illegal migrants to be sent home
#Politics
July 25, 2014 / 8:18 PM / 3 years ago

Obama tells Central America leaders illegal migrants to be sent home

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama told Central American leaders on Friday that his administration had compassion for the influx of children crossing the U.S. border but said those without valid claims to stay would be sent home.

In a meeting at the White House with the leaders of Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, Obama said there may be some instances in which migrants from those countries could apply for refugee status, but those instances would be few.

Obama said the United States shared responsibility with those countries to address the problem, including the role of drug trafficking.

Obama also said he hoped lawmakers would approve a request for emergency funds to address the border crisis before leaving Washington for a multi-week recess.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
