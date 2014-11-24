GOP could move to replace Obama's immigration actions: White House

(Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives hold the “trump card” on immigration if they choose to use it, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Monday.

Earnest reiterated President Barack Obama’s call for Congress to pass legislation that would replace the executive actions he took last week on immigration. Legislation would need to be along the lines of the bipartisan bill passed by the U.S. Senate last year, Earnest told a press briefing.