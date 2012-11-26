Obama committed to immigration reform: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will push for comprehensive immigration reform, his spokesman said on Monday, an accomplishment that eluded him during his first four years in office.

“There is a real opportunity here to move forward and the president is committed to that,” White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters at a briefing. “He believes that comprehensive immigration reform is achievable.”

The November election, in which large numbers of Hispanic voters helped the president win re-election, have likely improved the climate for bipartisan support for immigration reform, he added.