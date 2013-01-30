FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Possible to get immigration overhaul done by first half of year: Obama
January 30, 2013 / 11:38 PM / in 5 years

Possible to get immigration overhaul done by first half of year: Obama

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Wednesday that he believes it is possible to get an overhaul of the U.S. immigration system certainly by the end of the year if not the first half of 2013.

Obama gave an interview to Telemundo, a U.S. Spanish- language television network, to push his proposals for giving 11 million illegal immigrants a pathway to U.S. citizenship after an influential Senate group offered its own plan.

“I´m hopeful that this can get done, and I don´t think that it should take many, many months. I think this is something we should be able to get done certainly this year and I´d like to see if we could get it done sooner, in the first half of the year if possible,” Obama said.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Eric Walsh

