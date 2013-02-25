FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to meet Republicans McCain, Graham on immigration reform
February 25, 2013 / 11:20 PM / in 5 years

Obama to meet Republicans McCain, Graham on immigration reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks to the National Governors Association in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Tuesday will meet Senator John McCain and Senator Lindsey Graham, leading Republicans working on a bipartisan immigration reform plan, to discuss efforts to overhaul the U.S. system, a White House official said on Monday.

McCain and Graham are part of a “Gang of Eight” group of Republican and Democratic senators who are trying to craft immigration legislation. Obama has spoken by phone to Republicans involved in the effort but this would be his first face-to-face talks with them on the issue.

Reporting By Matt Spetalnick

