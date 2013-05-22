FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama lauds immigration bill vote, hopes for improvements
May 22, 2013 / 12:39 AM / in 4 years

Obama lauds immigration bill vote, hopes for improvements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama delivers a statement on the IRS from the East Room of the White House in Washington, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Tuesday welcomed passage of a bill to reform U.S. immigration policies by a Senate committee, describing it as consistent with the values he supported and well placed to fix a “broken” system.

“None of the committee members got everything they wanted, and neither did I. But in the end, we all owe it to the American people to get the best possible result over the finish line,” Obama said in a statement released by the White House.

“I encourage the full Senate to bring this bipartisan bill to the floor at the earliest possible opportunity and remain hopeful that the amendment process will lead to further improvements,” he said.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Stacey Joyce

