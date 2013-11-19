Obama says he can live with piecemeal approach on immigration

U.S. President Barack Obama answers questions from Gerald Seib, the Washington bureau chief for The Wall Street Journal, at the Wall Street Journal CEO council annual meeting in Washington, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Tuesday a piecemeal approach to achieving a U.S. immigration overhaul in the U.S. Congress is acceptable to him if it is easier than gaining passage of one large legislative bill.

At a Wall Street Journal forum, Obama said he remains optimistic that an elusive immigration overhaul will be completed. A Senate-passed reform bill has been stalled in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

“If they want to chop that thing up in five pieces, as long as all five pieces get done, I don’t care what it looks like,” Obama said.