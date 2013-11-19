Obama says he can live with piecemeal approach on immigration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Tuesday a piecemeal approach to achieving a U.S. immigration overhaul in the U.S. Congress is acceptable to him if it is easier than gaining passage of one large legislative bill.
At a Wall Street Journal forum, Obama said he remains optimistic that an elusive immigration overhaul will be completed. A Senate-passed reform bill has been stalled in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.
“If they want to chop that thing up in five pieces, as long as all five pieces get done, I don’t care what it looks like,” Obama said.
