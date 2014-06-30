FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
With Republicans opposed, Obama vows to act on his own on immigration
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
June 30, 2014 / 7:31 PM / 3 years ago

With Republicans opposed, Obama vows to act on his own on immigration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama vowed to act on his own on U.S. immigration reform on Monday after House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner told him Republicans would not permit a vote on immigration legislation this year.

Obama, in a White House Rose Garden appearance, said he had told his senior advisers to prepare recommendations for him on immigration by the end of the summer and that he would act on them without delay.

Obama said he has directed border officials to allocate resources to increase security along the U.S. border. Amid a controversy over tens of thousands of unaccompanied children from Central America surging across the southern border, Obama said most will be returned to their home countries once their legal cases are adjudicated.

Reporting By Jeff Mason and Steve Holland; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.