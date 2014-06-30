With Republicans opposed, Obama vows to act on his own on immigration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama vowed to act on his own on U.S. immigration reform on Monday after House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner told him Republicans would not permit a vote on immigration legislation this year.

Obama, in a White House Rose Garden appearance, said he had told his senior advisers to prepare recommendations for him on immigration by the end of the summer and that he would act on them without delay.

Obama said he has directed border officials to allocate resources to increase security along the U.S. border. Amid a controversy over tens of thousands of unaccompanied children from Central America surging across the southern border, Obama said most will be returned to their home countries once their legal cases are adjudicated.