Obama says is ready to act on immigration if Congress won't

U.S. President Barack Obama answers questions in the White House Press Briefing Room ahead of a meeting with his national security council in Washington, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Thursday that while he still hopes for Congress to act on immigration after midterm elections in November, he will continue to consider steps he can take on his own to improve the system.

“We’ve had a lot of stakeholder discussions,” he told reporters in response to questions at a White House news conference. “That set of proposals is being worked up.”

“Have no doubt,” he added. “In the absence of congressional action, I‘m going to do what I can to make sure the system works better.”