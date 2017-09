U.S. President Barack Obama talks to reporters after meeting with newly sworn-in Defense Secretary Ash Carter (not pictured) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Tuesday he disagreed with a Texas judge’s ruling to block executive actions that shield millions of illegal immigrants from deportation and said he believed the issue would be resolved in the White House’s favor.

“With respect to the ruling ... I disagree with it,” Obama told reporters in the Oval Office. “I think the law is on our side and history is on our side.”