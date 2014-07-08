Factbox: Obama's request for emergency spending for border crisis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Tuesday asked Congress for $3.7 billion in emergency spending to deal with a surge in the number of children trying to enter the United States illegally, many of them fleeing crime and violence in Central America.

More than 52,000 unaccompanied minors from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras have been caught trying to sneak over the U.S.-Mexico border since October, double the number from the same period the year before. Thousands more have been apprehended with parents or other adults.

Following are some of the details of the president’s emergency spending request:

DETENTION AND REMOVAL OF UNDOCUMENTED ADULTS

Obama is asking for $1.1 billion more for the Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, including $879 million to pay for detention and removal of undocumented adults traveling with children. The president would also provide $116 more to ICE for transportation costs linked to apprehending unaccompanied children.

BOOST FOR BORDER PATROL

Obama wants Congress to provide an additional $433 million for Homeland Security’s Border Patrol unit to cover increased costs associated with apprehending unaccompanied children. He wants another $39.4 million to bolster air surveillance capabilities to detect illegal activity.

MORE IMMIGRATION JUDGES

The president is seeking $64 million more for the Department of Justice, including $45.4 million to hire about 40 more immigration judge teams and to expand courtroom capacity. He is asking for $15 million to fund legal representation services for children in immigration proceedings.

APPROPRIATE CARE FOR UNACCOMPANIED CHILDREN

Obama is seeking $1.8 billion for the Department of Health and Human Services to provide additional funding for appropriate care, including medical attention, for unaccompanied children at Border Patrol facilities.

REPATRIATION, PUBLIC SERVICE MESSAGES

The president is seeking $300 million for the Department of State, $295 million of which would go to repatriate migrants to their home countries and reintegrate them there. The remaining $5 million would fund media campaigns in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras to spread the word that unaccompanied children crossing into the United States will be returned to their home countries.