Factbox: Central America plan highlights energy, transport projects

(Reuters) - A plan by Central American governments to boost economic growth in the region and cut illegal immigration to the United States foresees major spending on transportation and energy projects, according to a draft of the proposal seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The so-called “Plan of the Alliance for Prosperity in the Northern Triangle,” includes projects mostly in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

Here is a list of the plan’s major projects:

ELECTRICITY

Doubling capacity of the shared Central American network of power grids known as SIEPAC, including the construction of a second circuit, as well as related electric substations.

Reinforcement of SIEPAC’s power transmission systems.

NATURAL GAS

Completion of natural gas pipeline connecting the southern Mexican port of Salina Cruz with the city of Escuintla in southern Guatemala, aimed at bringing gas to the Central American nations for cleaner, less costly power generation. The $1.2 billion pipeline was announced in January.

Investment for a regasification plant in Central America that would convert liquefied natural gas (LNG) into natural gas for power generation. That aims to cover potential demand in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE

Improve border crossings at El Amatillo and La Hachadura in El Salvador, as well as Gausaule in Honduras.

Port improvements in Puerto Quetzal along Guatemala’s Pacific coast and Puerto Barrios/Santo Tomas de Castilla on its Caribbean coast. Renovations to Guatemala City’s La Aurora international airport and expansion of the CA-9 highway.

Improve El Poy border crossing connecting El Salvador with Honduras, cargo shipping logistics in Puerto Acajutla, along El Salvador’s Pacific coast, and Puerto Cortes and San Pedro Sula in Honduras. Improve CA-4, CA-8 and CA-13 highways, and build cargo airport terminals in both the cities of San Salvador in El Salvador and San Pedro Sula in Honduras.

Improve the Anguiatu-La Ermita border crossing between El Salvador and Guatemala.

Improve Guatemala’s El Florido border crossing with Honduras, and renovate the CA-11 and CA-4 highways. Renovate cargo logistics in Guatemala City and add international capabilities at Guatemala’s Puerto de San Jose airport.

Rehabilitate the CA-5, CA-1 and CA-8 highways and improve connecting urban bypasses in El Salvador and Honduras.

Improve the Las Manos border crossing between Nicaragua and Honduras, and renovate the CA-11, CA-15, CA-6 and CA-5 highways in metropolitan Tegucigalpa and San Pedro Sula in Honduras.

Improve the international airports in Managua, Nicaragua, and San Pedro Sula in Honduras.

Improve the Melchor Mencos-Benque Viejo border crossing between Guatemala and Belize, renovate the Belize City port and the George Price and CA-13 highways, as well as the cargo terminal at Belize’s Philip Goldson airport.

Extensive improvements to local road networks are also planned in many of the areas listed.