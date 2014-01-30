FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Republican plan would grant U.S. citizenship to some undocumented children
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
January 30, 2014 / 9:57 PM / 4 years ago

Republican plan would grant U.S. citizenship to some undocumented children

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man hands out U.S. flags at a naturalization ceremony for 3,703 new U.S. citizens from 130 countries, in Los Angeles, California, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A series of immigration reform steps floated on Thursday by Republican leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives would grant citizenship for some children brought into the United States illegally by their parents and halt deportations of some adult undocumented residents, according to a policy document obtained by Reuters.

The immigration reform principles, which a source said are open to change, were to be discussed later on Thursday by House Republicans at a closed-door retreat at a resort on the eastern shore of the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland.

House Republican leaders are floating the ideas to see if there is enough support among Republican lawmakers to push a series of immigration bills this year. But some conservative House Republicans already were criticizing the proposals and predicting they would go no further this year.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.