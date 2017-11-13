FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. court allows part of Trump travel ban to go into effect
#U.S.
November 13, 2017 / 5:53 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

U.S. court allows part of Trump travel ban to go into effect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court in California on Monday let part of President Donald Trump’s latest travel ban go into effect, ruling that the government can bar entry of people from six Muslim-majority countries if they have no family connections to the United States.

President Trump ponders the answer to a question from a reporter en route to Hanoi, Vietnam, aboard Air Force One. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals partially granted a Trump administration request to block a lower court decision that had put the new ban on hold. The ruling affects people from Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia and Chad. It does not affect people from the two other countries listed in Trump’s ban, North Korea and Venezuela.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham

