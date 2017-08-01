FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2017 / 12:26 PM / 5 minutes ago

U.S. moves to build barriers along U.S.-Mexico border near San Diego: statement

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday said it would allow expedited construction of security-related barriers and roads along the nation's southern border with Mexico near San Diego, waiving environmental and other related laws.

In a statement, DHS said the infrastructure projects would focus on a roughly 15-mile (24 km) segment extending eastwards from the Pacific Ocean as part of U.S. President Donald Trump's planned border wall between the United States and Mexico.

Reporting by Susan Heavey

