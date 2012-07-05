Father, son arrested in Texas shooting of immigration agent

(Reuters) - A father and son face federal charges after investigators say they opened fire and wounded a U.S. immigration special agent near the U.S.-Mexico border during an early-morning chase, federal officials said Thursday.

The father and son, along with an unidentified minor, are accused of opening fire and chasing after Kelvin Harrison, an Immigration Customs Enforcement special agent working a narcotics investigation before dawn on Tuesday in Hargill, Texas, a community of about 900 residents about 30 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border, Kenneth Magidson, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas, said in a statement.

ICE agents arrested Pedro Alvarado, 41, and his son, Arnoldo Alvarado, 18, several hours after Harrison abandoned his vehicle after suffering a gunshot wound to his back, Magidson said.

Harrison underwent surgery on the gunshot wound on Tuesday and is expected to recover, an ICE spokeswoman said.

Arnoldo Alvarado told FBI agents investigating the shooting that his father had told him and the minor to get their guns because of a suspicious vehicle outside their house, the complaint states.

The trio then went after Harrison’s vehicle, with Arnoldo Alvarado and the minor firing several rounds during a chase along an isolated highway that cuts through cattle ranches and melon fields, the complaint states.

Harrison lost control of his vehicle and hid in a brushy area until other agents arrived and discovered the gunshot wound, Magidson said.

The unidentified minor was turned over to state authorities, Magidson said.

Alvarado and his son both face charges of assault on a federal officer, as well as using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. If convicted of the weapons charge, each man faces between 10 years and life in prison. Assault on a federal officer carries a maximum prison term of 20 years.

Both men remained in federal custody on Thursday. No defense lawyers had been appointed or hired to represent them, according to court records.