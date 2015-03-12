FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Justice Department seeks stay of Texas immigration ruling
#U.S.
March 12, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Justice Department seeks stay of Texas immigration ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday asked an appeals court to stay a judge’s ruling that blocked President Barack Obama’s recent immigration actions.

The Justice Department filed a motion asking for a stay with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. The Obama administration will defend expanding a program that defers deportation for certain immigrants who arrived in the United States as children, Justice said in a court filing.

Reporting by Julia Edwards; Writing by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Doina Chiacu

