5 months ago
Sudan disappointed at renewal of U.S. travel ban: foreign ministry
#World News
March 7, 2017 / 9:07 AM / 5 months ago

Sudan disappointed at renewal of U.S. travel ban: foreign ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan's foreign ministry said it was disappointed with U.S. President Donald Trump's revised executive order banning citizens from six Muslim-majority nations from traveling to the United States.

"The foreign ministry expresses its regret and disappointment over the executive order issued by the U.S. president on March. 6 that renewed the ban on immigration of citizens from six countries including Sudan to the United States for 90 days," it said in a statement.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Asma Alsharif

