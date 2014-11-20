Factbox: Obama offers limited immigration changes for tech industry

(Reuters) - President Barack Obama will announce a series of executive fixes for the immigration system on Thursday, including several measures to help the technology sector deal with a web of complex rules for hiring foreign workers.

The rule changes fall far short of what the industry says it needs, which would require action by Congress.

The administration also rejected proposals made by tech companies that would speed up long wait lists for green cards, and recapture green cards that were issued but left unused for various technical reasons.

Here are details about what will be proposed.

TEMPORARY VISAS FOR ‘STEM’ GRADUATES

The Department of Homeland Security (DNS) will propose rules to expand a program that lets businesses hire foreign students who graduate from U.S. colleges with science, technology, engineering or math degrees.

FOREIGN ENTREPRENEURS

DHS will “expand immigration options” for foreign entrepreneurs who create jobs and add to the U.S. economy, the White House said. Details were not immediately available.

ALLOW WORKERS TO MOVE

DHS will change regulations so employees who have been approved for green cards but are waiting in line for a visa - something that can take many years - can move or change jobs.

ALLOW SPOUSES OF H-1B HOLDERS TO WORK

DHS will finalize rules to allow spouses of certain H-1B holders to get a work permit. This is expected to affect 410,000 people.

STREAMLINE RULES

The Labor Department will propose rules to modernize the labor market test required when employers want to sponsor foreign workers for green cards.

DHS also will clarify guidance on temporary L-1 visas for foreign workers who are transferred into the country by their employers.

ALLOW MORE PEOPLE WAITING FOR GREEN CARDS TO TRAVEL

DHS will provide additional guidance to border guards and expand a program that allows certain people waiting for greencards to apply for a waiver so they can temporarily leave the country to visit family without affecting their status.