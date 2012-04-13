FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seven arrested in Texas crash that killed nine illegal immigrants
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 13, 2012 / 9:55 PM / in 5 years

Seven arrested in Texas crash that killed nine illegal immigrants

Jared Taylor

2 Min Read

PALMVIEW, Texas (Reuters) - Authorities have arrested seven people, including a 15-year-old boy, in connection with a late-night wreck that killed nine illegal immigrants in southern Texas earlier this week, police said on Friday.

The boy, believed to be the driver who tried to outrun U.S. Border Patrol agents in a minivan overcrowded with 19 illegal immigrants, was tracked down at his rural Hidalgo County home Thursday night, said Chris Barrera, the police chief in Palmview.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement have detained six other people, who now face human smuggling charges, officials said.

In a criminal complaint filed Friday in U.S. District Court in McAllen, Texas, those six adults were charged with organizing and maintaining an immigrant stash house less than a mile from where the fatal rollover occurred.

The 15-year-old driver lost control of the minivan after he fled a traffic stop by Border Patrol agents, the complaint states. All of the van’s passengers were tossed from the vehicle onto a frontage road along U.S. Highway 83 in Palmview, about 240 miles south of San Antonio.

Investigators will meet with the local district attorney Monday to determine whether the teen will face juvenile or adult charges for his role in the smuggling ring, Barrera said. The boy is too young to be tried in federal court, Barrera said.

The illegal immigrants, believed to be from Mexico, were to be transported to a point near a Border Patrol checkpoint close to Sarita, Texas, according to the complaint. From there, they were to walk through the brush to avoid detection. Their ultimate destinations included Houston, Atlanta and New York.

Reporting By Jared Taylor; editing by Dan Burns and Jackie Frank

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.