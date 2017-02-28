FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Trump mulling immigration bill with pathway to legal status: CNN
#U.S.
February 28, 2017 / 8:10 PM / 6 months ago

Trump mulling immigration bill with pathway to legal status: CNN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the National Governors Association meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S. February 27, 2017.Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump is considering introducing legislation to provide a pathway to legal status, but not immediately to citizenship, for illegal immigrants in the United States, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing a senior White House official.

CNN said the president thinks a comprehensive immigration bill that would allow illegal immigrants to hold a job and require them to pay taxes has a chance of clearing Congress, and it said Trump may refer to the idea of legislation in a speech on Tuesday night.

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann

