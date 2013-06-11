Immigration bill passes first test vote in Senate

Latinos protest in favor of comprehensive immigration reform on the West side of Capitol Hill in Washington, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A sweeping, White House-backed immigration bill cleared its first procedural hurdle in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday.

The Senate voted overwhelmingly to eliminate a procedural roadblock against the measure. Even some senators who have expressed opposition to the bill as currently written voted to allow the debate to go ahead.

The Senate is expected to soon begin debating amendments to the bill, a process that could run through the end of June.