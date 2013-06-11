FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Immigration bill passes first test vote in Senate
June 11, 2013 / 6:50 PM / in 4 years

Immigration bill passes first test vote in Senate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Latinos protest in favor of comprehensive immigration reform on the West side of Capitol Hill in Washington, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A sweeping, White House-backed immigration bill cleared its first procedural hurdle in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday.

The Senate voted overwhelmingly to eliminate a procedural roadblock against the measure. Even some senators who have expressed opposition to the bill as currently written voted to allow the debate to go ahead.

The Senate is expected to soon begin debating amendments to the bill, a process that could run through the end of June.

Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Sandra Maler

